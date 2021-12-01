Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    That's Air University-Best Version of Me

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Spenser Lee, an Air University instructor at Squadron Officer School, talks about his experience teaching and how it helped him find the best version of himself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 14:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780129
    VIRIN: 210112-F-VZ654-002
    Filename: DOD_108135652
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    instructor
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University
    Squadron Officer School
    Force Generator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT