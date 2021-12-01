That's Air University-Site Picture

Maj. Alex Barnett, former Air University instructor and current student in the Air Command and Staff College experience, talks about his time teaching in the Squadron Officer School realm and how that time has prepared him to go take command of the 436th Maintenance Squadron at Dover Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 14:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780120
|VIRIN:
|120121-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135595
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
