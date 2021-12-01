That's Air University-Site Picture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Alex Barnett, former Air University instructor and current student in the Air Command and Staff College experience, talks about his time teaching in the Squadron Officer School realm and how that time has prepared him to go take command of the 436th Maintenance Squadron at Dover Air Force Base.