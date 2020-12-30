Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ND, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Master Sergeant Nathan Carlson of the 119th Medical Group trains 119th Medical Group personnel on tactical combat casualty care at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on December 30, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780118
    VIRIN: 201230-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_108135577
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Combat Casualty Care
    Happy Hooligans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT