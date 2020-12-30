Master Sergeant Nathan Carlson of the 119th Medical Group trains 119th Medical Group personnel on tactical combat casualty care at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo, ND on December 30, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780118
|VIRIN:
|201230-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135577
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT