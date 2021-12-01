The video features a step-by-step look at at the COVID-19 vaccination process at Fort Knox.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780109
|VIRIN:
|210112-D-ST282-836
|Filename:
|DOD_108135517
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A step-by-step look at at the COVID-19 vaccination process at Fort Knox, by Patrick Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
