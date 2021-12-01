Hot-Pit Refueling at RAF Mildenhall

Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall perform the first hot-pit refueling of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in USAFE.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780091
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-QK476-235
|Filename:
|DOD_108135148
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
