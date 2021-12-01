Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot-Pit Refueling at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall perform the first hot-pit refueling of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in USAFE.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780091
    VIRIN: 210112-F-QK476-235
    Filename: DOD_108135148
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    ACE
    RAF Mildenhall
    hot-pit refueling
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    100 Maintenance Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

