    Carlen Capenos - OSBP - Final (F2I)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Myron Abernathy 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    Carlen Capenos of the Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), provides an OSBP presentation for the 2020 DISA Forecast to Industry (F2I) event presented live 3 December 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 08:47
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, Carlen Capenos - OSBP - Final (F2I), by Myron Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DISA
    Office of Small Business Programs
    OSBP
    Carlen Capenos

