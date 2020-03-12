Carlen Capenos of the Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), provides an OSBP presentation for the 2020 DISA Forecast to Industry (F2I) event presented live 3 December 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780089
|VIRIN:
|201203-D-TL024-549
|Filename:
|DOD_108135117
|Length:
|00:28:00
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carlen Capenos - OSBP - Final (F2I), by Myron Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT