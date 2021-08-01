The Maryland Medical Detachment administers COVID-19 vaccines to Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers on Jan. 8, 2021, at Col. Edmund Beacham Medical Center located on Camp Fretterd Military Reservation near Reisterstown, Maryland. The MDNG has vaccinated over 400 personnel in the state since activated. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780087
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-OV020-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135096
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MDARNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Soldiers, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
