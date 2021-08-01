Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MDARNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Medical Detachment administers COVID-19 vaccines to Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers on Jan. 8, 2021, at Col. Edmund Beacham Medical Center located on Camp Fretterd Military Reservation near Reisterstown, Maryland. The MDNG has vaccinated over 400 personnel in the state since activated. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780087
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-OV020-001
    Filename: DOD_108135096
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG Medical Detachment Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Soldiers, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT