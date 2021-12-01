Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quick History of The Pentagon

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This year marks 78 years since the Pentagon's construction was completed back in 1943. This is a quick look back at how such a huge building came to be, why it was built, and why it got it's iconic 5-sided shape in the first place.

