This year marks 78 years since the Pentagon's construction was completed back in 1943. This is a quick look back at how such a huge building came to be, why it was built, and why it got it's iconic 5-sided shape in the first place.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 04:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780083
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134980
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Quick History of The Pentagon, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT