    Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive the COVID-19 vaccination B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive one of the first large distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Jan. 12, 2021. This vaccine is designed to generate antibodies that help protect recipients against COVID-19 and combat the spread of the virus. Marines and Sailors voluntarily received the vaccination in order to help protect others and ensure 3d Marine Division remains ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J Carls)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 04:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780082
    VIRIN: 210112-M-UH432-195
    Filename: DOD_108134954
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive the COVID-19 vaccination B-Roll, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    4th Marine regiment
    U.S. Navy
    III MEF
    3D MARDIV
    Naval Hospital Okinawa
    3d Marine Division
    COVID-19
    Fight Now
    COVID Vaccination

