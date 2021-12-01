U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive one of the first large distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Jan. 12, 2021. This vaccine is designed to generate antibodies that help protect recipients against COVID-19 and combat the spread of the virus. Marines and Sailors voluntarily received the vaccination in order to help protect others and ensure 3d Marine Division remains ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J Carls)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 04:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780082
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-UH432-195
|Filename:
|DOD_108134954
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive the COVID-19 vaccination B-Roll, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
