Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Kunsan B-Roll – COVID-19 Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2021

    Video by Spc. CaShaunta Williams 

    AFN Kunsan

    Personnel, assigned to Kunsan Air Base, explain the effects of COVID-19 and how they are preventing its spread.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780078
    VIRIN: 210111-A-AY405-001
    Filename: DOD_108134881
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan B-Roll – COVID-19 Prevention, by SPC CaShaunta Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    prevention
    8th Fighter Wing
    vaccine
    Wolf Pack
    Air Force
    readiness
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    mask policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT