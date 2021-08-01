U.S. Soldiers from the Maryland National Guard arrive at the District of Columbia Armory in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 8, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 03:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780073
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-OZ300-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108134872
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, National Guard Support Mission, by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
