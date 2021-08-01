Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Support Mission

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from the Maryland National Guard arrive at the District of Columbia Armory in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 8, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)

    Maryland
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    CAPDC21

