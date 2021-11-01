Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42

    PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 taxis into NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Jan. 11. The aircraft delivered supplies for an Emergency Field Hospital being constructed at Antelope Valley Hospital in nearby Lancaster, California. Samaritan’s Purse is charitable organization which has partnered with Lancaster Baptist Church, the city of Lancaster and AV Hospital to provide a 70-bed temporary field hospital to support COVID-19 patients. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780071
    VIRIN: 210111-F-HC101-2001
    Filename: DOD_108134798
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: PALMDALE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19

