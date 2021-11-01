Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780071" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 taxis into NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Jan. 11. The aircraft delivered supplies for an Emergency Field Hospital being constructed at Antelope Valley Hospital in nearby Lancaster, California. Samaritan’s Purse is charitable organization which has partnered with Lancaster Baptist Church, the city of Lancaster and AV Hospital to provide a 70-bed temporary field hospital to support COVID-19 patients. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)