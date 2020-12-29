Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shots!: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive on Okinawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2020

    Video by Seaman Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines at the 18th Medical Group Clinic on Kadena Air Base, and at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2020. Medical professionals and emergency first responders are first in line to receive the vaccine.
    (Video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 21:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780066
    VIRIN: 201229-N-DG088-688
    Filename: DOD_108134762
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shots!: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive on Okinawa, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    immunizations
    pandemic
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT