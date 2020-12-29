Shots!: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive on Okinawa

Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines at the 18th Medical Group Clinic on Kadena Air Base, and at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2020. Medical professionals and emergency first responders are first in line to receive the vaccine.
(Video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 21:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780066
|VIRIN:
|201229-N-DG088-688
|Filename:
|DOD_108134762
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
