    New Jersey First Responders vaccinated in Morris County

    ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    First Responders in Morris County, New Jersey are answering the call to be among the very first to receive their vaccines from the Morris County Regional Covid-19 Vaccination Center at Rockaway Townsquare. The men and women from various Morris County communities represent police, firefighters, emergency medical services as well as other agencies in the first wave of vaccines administered in New Jersey. Vaccination services are orchestrated by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management in coordination with Atlantic Health System and State of New Jersey. The mission began January 9 and is expected to continue until June with support of N.J. National Guard soldiers from C-Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment in Hackettstown, N.J.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780061
    VIRIN: 210109-A-RX235-855
    Filename: DOD_108134703
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ROCKAWAY, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey First Responders vaccinated in Morris County, by SGT Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    covid

    New Jersey
    First Responders
    NJ
    New Jersey National Guard
    2-102nd CAV
    COVID-19

