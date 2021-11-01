Marine Corps Installations East Camp Lejeune provides a COVID-19 update, Jan. 11, 2021. MCI-East provides recent statistics and ways to keep from spreading COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by lance Cpl. Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780053
|VIRIN:
|200111-M-EY512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134488
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCI-East COVID-19 Update, by WO Brian Lautenslager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT