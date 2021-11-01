Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCI-East COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Warrant Officer Brian Lautenslager 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations East Camp Lejeune provides a COVID-19 update, Jan. 11, 2021. MCI-East provides recent statistics and ways to keep from spreading COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by lance Cpl. Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780053
    VIRIN: 200111-M-EY512-001
    Filename: DOD_108134488
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-East COVID-19 Update, by WO Brian Lautenslager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mask
    NEW RIVER
    Holidays
    COMMSTRAT
    PHEO
    COVID-19
    Social Distance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT