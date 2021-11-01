Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on Understanding America: The Legacy of Martin Luther King
UNITED STATES
01.11.2021
Courtesy Video
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on "Understanding America: The Legacy of Martin Luther King."
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 16:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780044
|Filename:
|DOD_108134419
|Length:
|00:54:59
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on Understanding America: The Legacy of Martin Luther King
LEAVE A COMMENT