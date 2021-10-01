Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Program Coordinator Sylvia Lynch, with the District of Columbia National Guard, distributes donations to National Guard members at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., Jan. 10, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 03:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780043
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-OZ300-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108134414
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Veteran Volunteers at the D.C. Armory, by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
