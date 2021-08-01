PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 8, 2021) - Sailors give reasons why they got their COVID-19 immunizations while information is provided to further explain the facts behind the vaccinations themselves. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780041
|VIRIN:
|210108-N-BB298-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134412
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCP Gives A Shot Of Hope, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT