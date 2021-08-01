Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Gives A Shot Of Hope

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 8, 2021) - Sailors give reasons why they got their COVID-19 immunizations while information is provided to further explain the facts behind the vaccinations themselves. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780041
    VIRIN: 210108-N-BB298-1001
    Filename: DOD_108134412
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Gives A Shot Of Hope, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    U.S. Navy
    NMCP
    COVID

