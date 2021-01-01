Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refueling BRoll Pt 1

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The best of MacDill Air Force Base's KC-135 Refueling Footage from the past few years. First of two parts.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780032
    VIRIN: 210101-F-GI539-1003
    Filename: DOD_108134259
    Length: 00:21:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Refueling BRoll Pt 1, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill
    MacDill AFB
    KC-135 Refueling
    MacDill AFB BRoll
    MacDill BRoll

