Members of Team Dover elected to participate in a black and white photo campaign in an expression of support and commitment to improving diversity and inclusion culture Jan. 8, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780018
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-US651-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134081
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Strength in Diversity, Dove Air Force Base, by MSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT