Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MV-22B Osprey Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    An MV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Lucky Red Lions" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces.

    U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780013
    VIRIN: 210111-D-AR128-845
    Filename: DOD_108134010
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Osprey Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Submarine
    Ohio-class
    Henry M. Jackson
    Living in the Deep

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT