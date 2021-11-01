MV-22B Osprey Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

An MV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Lucky Red Lions" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces.
U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released
