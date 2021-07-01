Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Belgian Federal Police trains at Chièvres Range

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.07.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Members of the Belgian Police assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe practice shooting with UZI submachineguns and Smith & Wesson M&P9 pistols at the Training Support Center 25-Meter indoor range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780003
    VIRIN: 210107-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108133898
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE Belgian Federal Police trains at Chièvres Range, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25-meter indoor range
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    FN UZI

