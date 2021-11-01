Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Launching into a New Era

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Defense.gov         

    In February 2020, USS Maine (SSBN 741) and her crew returned to strategic service after the successful test launch of an unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile as part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs' Demonstration and Shakedown Operation or DASO certification process.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:39
    Location: US

    Submarine
    USS Maine
    Demonstration and Shakedown Operation
    Trident II (D5LE)
