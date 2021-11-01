Launching into a New Era

In February 2020, USS Maine (SSBN 741) and her crew returned to strategic service after the successful test launch of an unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile as part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs' Demonstration and Shakedown Operation or DASO certification process.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779997
|VIRIN:
|210111-D-AR128-545
|Filename:
|DOD_108133850
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
