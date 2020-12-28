Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Walks of Life: Episode One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ashley Barreno 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Col. Theodore Wong, Deputy Advisor, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about opportunities and experiences throughout his career as a Veterans Affairs representative, and an officer in the Marine Corps Reserve. This video is part of an ongoing series highlighting various backgrounds within the Marine Corps Reserve Officer Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779992
    VIRIN: 201228-M-HB183-481
    Filename: DOD_108133805
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Walks of Life: Episode One, by LCpl Ashley Barreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Diversity
    MARFORRES
    Reservist
    Marine Corps
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Empowerment
    All Walks of Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT