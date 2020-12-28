All Walks of Life: Episode One

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Theodore Wong, Deputy Advisor, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about opportunities and experiences throughout his career as a Veterans Affairs representative, and an officer in the Marine Corps Reserve. This video is part of an ongoing series highlighting various backgrounds within the Marine Corps Reserve Officer Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)