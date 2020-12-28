All Walks of Life: Episode One

Col. Theodore Wong, Deputy Advisor, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about opportunities and experiences throughout his career as a Veterans Affairs representative, and an officer in the Marine Corps Reserve. This video is part of an ongoing series highlighting various backgrounds within the Marine Corps Reserve Officer Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779992
|VIRIN:
|201228-M-HB183-481
|Filename:
|DOD_108133805
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
