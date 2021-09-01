As the lead element for the ‘Information’ warfighting function, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) consistently trains to fight and win battles on a global scale.
By design, the MIG enables each element of a Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force (a rapid deploying force of Marines and Sailors), by synchronizing information related capabilities, common hardware systems and platforms that supports the commander’s ability to quickly collaborate and communicate across every warfighting function while maintaining a secure, adaptable, and an innovative command and control environment that preserves the decisive advantage over the competition.
(U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779937
|VIRIN:
|210110-M-PR541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108133239
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Postured for Global Operations, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT