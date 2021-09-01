Postured for global operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the lead element for the ‘Information’ warfighting function, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) consistently trains to fight and win battles on a global scale.

By design, the MIG enables each element of a Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force (a rapid deploying force of Marines and Sailors), by synchronizing information related capabilities, common hardware systems and platforms that supports the commander’s ability to quickly collaborate and communicate across every warfighting function while maintaining a secure, adaptable, and an innovative command and control environment that preserves the decisive advantage over the competition.

(U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Menelik Collins)