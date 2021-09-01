Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Postured for Global Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    II MEF Information Group

    As the lead element for the ‘Information’ warfighting function, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) consistently trains to fight and win battles on a global scale.
    By design, the MIG enables each element of a Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force (a rapid deploying force of Marines and Sailors), by synchronizing information related capabilities, common hardware systems and platforms that supports the commander’s ability to quickly collaborate and communicate across every warfighting function while maintaining a secure, adaptable, and an innovative command and control environment that preserves the decisive advantage over the competition.
    (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 21:01
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    EGA
    USMCNews
    Postured for global operations

