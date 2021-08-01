Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of U.S. Air National Guard Airman, Technical Sgt. Alexandria Hom, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at the 148th Fighter Wing Air National Guard base in Duluth, Minn. Jan 8, 2021. The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan is being implemented in a phase-driven process to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779906
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-ZH124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108132868
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota
    vaccine
    148th Fighter Wing
    National Guard
    COVID-19

