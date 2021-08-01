148th Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779906" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Air National Guard Airman, Technical Sgt. Alexandria Hom, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at the 148th Fighter Wing Air National Guard base in Duluth, Minn. Jan 8, 2021. The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan is being implemented in a phase-driven process to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe)