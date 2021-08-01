B-roll of U.S. Air National Guard Airman, Technical Sgt. Alexandria Hom, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at the 148th Fighter Wing Air National Guard base in Duluth, Minn. Jan 8, 2021. The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan is being implemented in a phase-driven process to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779906
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-ZH124-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132868
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 148th Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
