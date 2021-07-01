Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501 CSW Virtual Town Hall: January 8, 2021

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A virtual town hall conducted by the commander of the 501st Combat Support Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 12:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779903
    VIRIN: 210107-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108132848
    Length: 00:42:33
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501 CSW Virtual Town Hall: January 8, 2021, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    501st

