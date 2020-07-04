Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains holds Easter drive-thru event

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Easter event enables individuals to drive-up to receive resources offered by the chaplains. The drive-thru also provides the time for approved interaction amongst chaplains and the members of the JBSA-Lackland community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 16:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779869
    VIRIN: 200407-F-GY993-779
    Filename: DOD_108132374
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplains holds Easter drive-thru event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

