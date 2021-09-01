163d ATKW COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779862" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Major Bill Sherman, 163d Medical Group, California Air National Guard describes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines at March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 8, 2020. Guardsman of the 163d Attack Wing were the first two receive the vaccine on the base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Neil Mabini).