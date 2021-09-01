163d ATKW COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

U.S. Air Force Major Bill Sherman, 163d Medical Group, California Air National Guard describes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines at March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 8, 2020. Guardsman of the 163d Attack Wing were the first two receive the vaccine on the base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Neil Mabini).
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 12:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779862
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-UP244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132267
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
