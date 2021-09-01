Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d ATKW COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Neil Ballecer and Senior Airman Neil Mabini

    163d Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Bill Sherman, 163d Medical Group, California Air National Guard describes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines at March Air Reserve Base, Jan. 8, 2020. Guardsman of the 163d Attack Wing were the first two receive the vaccine on the base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Neil Mabini).

