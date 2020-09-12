Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Olympian, SPC Alison Weisz Training video B-Roll

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a competitive marksman/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Weisz earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Weisz will now compete at the Games as a current active duty Soldier.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779844
    VIRIN: 201209-A-ZG886-840
    Filename: DOD_108131870
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BELGRADE, MT, US

