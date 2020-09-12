Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a competitive marksman/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Weisz earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Weisz will now compete at the Games as a current active duty Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 08:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779844
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-ZG886-840
|Filename:
|DOD_108131870
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BELGRADE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Olympian, SPC Alison Weisz Training video B-Roll, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT