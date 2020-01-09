Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marne Minute- Jack Voltaic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This special edition of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's Marne Minute discusses the importance of the Jack Voltaic cyber research project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779825
    VIRIN: 200901-O-WJ404-728
    Filename: DOD_108131657
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Minute- Jack Voltaic, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Jack Voltaic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT