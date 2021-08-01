Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew conducts successful medevac off Nantucket

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew successfully hoists 62-year-old fisherman off vessel approximately 65 miles southeast of Nantucket January 8, 2021. The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779823
    VIRIN: 210108-G-CA140-665
    Filename: DOD_108131595
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew conducts successful medevac off Nantucket, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    New England
    Massachusetts
    ASCC
    D1

