U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew successfully hoists 62-year-old fisherman off vessel approximately 65 miles southeast of Nantucket January 8, 2021. The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779823
|VIRIN:
|210108-G-CA140-665
|Filename:
|DOD_108131595
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew conducts successful medevac off Nantucket, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
