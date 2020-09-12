Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a competitive marksman/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Weisz earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Weisz will now compete at the Games as a current active duty Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 12:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|779813
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-ZG886-773
|Filename:
|DOD_108131457
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BELGRADE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Soldier: I will see you at the Olympic Games (no air rifle), by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS
