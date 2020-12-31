Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proven Persistence in 2020 Deliveries Big Results

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    2020 bore a new normal without advanced warning. But F-35 Lightning II rose to the challenge of continuing production and operations worldwide ensuring that Warfighters remained combat-ready, deployable, and lethal when called into action. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779802
    VIRIN: 201231-D-DP787-0001
    Filename: DOD_108131388
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Milestones
    2020
    F35 Lighting II
    #F35Unites
    End of 2020
    F35 JPO

