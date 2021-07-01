Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I AM USASAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The United States Army Security Assistance Command is a diverse organization. The employees have different backgrounds and experiences that have shaped each individual. These differences and diversity within USASAC is the catalyst that allows the organization to win.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779798
    VIRIN: 210108-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108131272
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I AM USASAC, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Tim Hanson
    People First
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT