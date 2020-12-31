We Are Vaccinating

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.31.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Colonel Michael Fargo, Deputy Commander of Health and Readiness at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany gives his perspective of the importance and significance of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on December 31, 2020. Captain Kedrian Guy, a clinical nurse in the United States Air Force serving at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center was one of the first to receive the vaccine. Colonel Michael Weber, United States Army, Commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center talks about strategic role of LRMC in the fight against COVID.

    Vaccine
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    Moderna

