Colonel Michael Fargo, Deputy Commander of Health and Readiness at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany gives his perspective of the importance and significance of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on December 31, 2020. Captain Kedrian Guy, a clinical nurse in the United States Air Force serving at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center was one of the first to receive the vaccine. Colonel Michael Weber, United States Army, Commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center talks about strategic role of LRMC in the fight against COVID.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779785
|VIRIN:
|201231-D-GW628-854
|Filename:
|DOD_108131184
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Are Vaccinating, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
