We Are Vaccinating

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779785" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Colonel Michael Fargo, Deputy Commander of Health and Readiness at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany gives his perspective of the importance and significance of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on December 31, 2020. Captain Kedrian Guy, a clinical nurse in the United States Air Force serving at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center was one of the first to receive the vaccine. Colonel Michael Weber, United States Army, Commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center talks about strategic role of LRMC in the fight against COVID.