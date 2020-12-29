Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing commander awards 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year trophies at workcenters

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, awards the Outstanding Airman of the Year award to wing-level winners in their workplaces in Peoria, Ill., Nov. 6-8 and 19, 2020. The awards are typically awards during an installation commanders call, which have been postponed due to on-going COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    OAY
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

