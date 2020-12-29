Wing commander awards 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year trophies at workcenters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, awards the Outstanding Airman of the Year award to wing-level winners in their workplaces in Peoria, Ill., Nov. 6-8 and 19, 2020. The awards are typically awards during an installation commanders call, which have been postponed due to on-going COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)