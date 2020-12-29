Wing commander awards 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year trophies at workcenters

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, awards the Outstanding Airman of the Year award to wing-level winners in their workplaces in Peoria, Ill., Nov. 6-8 and 19, 2020. The awards are typically awards during an installation commanders call, which have been postponed due to on-going COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|12.29.2020
|01.08.2021 09:06
|Package
|779783
|201229-Z-EU280-1001
|DOD_108131179
|00:02:54
|PEORIA, IL, US
|2
|2
