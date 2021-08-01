In this Fourth Episode of Corps Connection, the Omaha District is working on construction of a setback levee in Iowa, Engineer Research and Development Center celebrates ten years of Engineering with Nature, The Buffalo District is constructing a shoreline protection project, while the Jacksonville District talks about the challenges of trying to control an invasive species. Also, the 55th Chief of Engineers, Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, debuts a new segment called “55 from the field”, and the Little Rock District's Toad Suck Park reopens.
Learn more about the Projects discussed in the video:
Engineering With Nature:
https://ewn.el.erdc.dren.mil/
Toad Suck Park Reservations
https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/232721
Sodus Bay Shoreline
https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Portals/45/docs/ProjFact/New%20York%2024/NY24NAVGreatSodusBayHarbor.pdf
Jacksonville District Invasive Species Management
https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/InvasiveSpecies/
Omaha District Levee 594 Project
https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/L594/
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779779
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-OI229-406
|Filename:
|DOD_108131143
|Length:
|00:16:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Corps Connection Episode 4 (January 2021), by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT