    Corps Connection Episode 4 (January 2021)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this Fourth Episode of Corps Connection, the Omaha District is working on construction of a setback levee in Iowa, Engineer Research and Development Center celebrates ten years of Engineering with Nature, The Buffalo District is constructing a shoreline protection project, while the Jacksonville District talks about the challenges of trying to control an invasive species. Also, the 55th Chief of Engineers, Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, debuts a new segment called “55 from the field”, and the Little Rock District's Toad Suck Park reopens.

    Learn more about the Projects discussed in the video:

    Engineering With Nature:
    https://ewn.el.erdc.dren.mil/

    Toad Suck Park Reservations
    https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/232721

    Sodus Bay Shoreline
    https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Portals/45/docs/ProjFact/New%20York%2024/NY24NAVGreatSodusBayHarbor.pdf

    Jacksonville District Invasive Species Management
    https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/InvasiveSpecies/

    Omaha District Levee 594 Project
    https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/L594/

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779779
    VIRIN: 210108-A-OI229-406
    Filename: DOD_108131143
    Length: 00:16:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

