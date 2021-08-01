Corps Connection Episode 4 (January 2021)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Fourth Episode of Corps Connection, the Omaha District is working on construction of a setback levee in Iowa, Engineer Research and Development Center celebrates ten years of Engineering with Nature, The Buffalo District is constructing a shoreline protection project, while the Jacksonville District talks about the challenges of trying to control an invasive species. Also, the 55th Chief of Engineers, Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, debuts a new segment called “55 from the field”, and the Little Rock District's Toad Suck Park reopens.



