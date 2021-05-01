Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID 19 Vaccine

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachariah Laugen describes why he decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Laugen was sickened with COVID-19 in November 2020. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 07:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779778
    VIRIN: 210105-G-AS553-409
    Filename: DOD_108131127
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID 19 Vaccine, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Coast Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID 19

