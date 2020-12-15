When once you have tasted flight...

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), execute tail gunnery and confined area landing during MEU Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, December 15, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 01:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779772
|VIRIN:
|210107-M-RJ196-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108130944
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
