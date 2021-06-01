Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills works alongside Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Personnel in California

    COLTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills, a physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, completes her rounds in the COVID-19 areas of the facility during her shift at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center located in Colton, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021. Department of Defense medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779769
    VIRIN: 210106-A-DJ607-1001
    Filename: DOD_108130915
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: COLTON, CA, US 

    ARNORTH
    COVID-19
    JFLLC
    Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

