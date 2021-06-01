U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills works alongside Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Personnel in California

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills, a physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, completes her rounds in the COVID-19 areas of the facility during her shift at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center located in Colton, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021. Department of Defense medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)