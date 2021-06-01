U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills, a physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, completes her rounds in the COVID-19 areas of the facility during her shift at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center located in Colton, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021. Department of Defense medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 00:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779769
|VIRIN:
|210106-A-DJ607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130915
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|COLTON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Mills works alongside Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Personnel in California, by SPC DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
