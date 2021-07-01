Guard members protect the Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 7, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide mission support to federal and district authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 21:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779760
|VIRIN:
|210107-Z-JA557-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130867
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Support Mission, by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
