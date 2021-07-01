Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Support Mission

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Guard members protect the Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 7, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide mission support to federal and district authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779760
    VIRIN: 210107-Z-JA557-0001
    Filename: DOD_108130867
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Support Mission, by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    CAPDC21

