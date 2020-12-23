U.S. Marine Saves the Life of Okinawan Woman Bitten by Viper

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John James, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020, for saving the life of Tokiko Ahuso after she was bitten by a venomous habu snake on Nov. 6, 2020. Ahuso attended the ceremony to present James with the award. James is a native of Dubois, Nebraska. (American Forces Network Video by Cpl. Carla O).
