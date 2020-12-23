Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine Saves the Life of Okinawan Woman Bitten by Viper

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John James, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020, for saving the life of Tokiko Ahuso after she was bitten by a venomous habu snake on Nov. 6, 2020. Ahuso attended the ceremony to present James with the award. James is a native of Dubois, Nebraska. (American Forces Network Video by Cpl. Carla O).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 19:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779759
    VIRIN: 201223-M-QT612-822
    Filename: DOD_108130855
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: DU BOIS, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Saves the Life of Okinawan Woman Bitten by Viper, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Rescue
    31st MEU
    Allies
    Marine Corps
    Habu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT