U.S. Marine Saves the Life of Okinawan Woman Bitten by Viper

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779757" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John James, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020, for saving the life of Tokiko Ahuso after she was bitten by a venomous habu snake on Nov. 6, 2020. Ahuso attended the ceremony to present James with the award. James is a native of Dubois, Nebraska. (American Forces Network Video by Cpl. Carla O).