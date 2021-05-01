Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Topeka Thanks Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 5, 2021) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) thank the island of Guam as they prepare to officially shift their homeport. Topeka shifted its homeport from Guam to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779747
    VIRIN: 210105-N-VR594-1001
    Filename: DOD_108130701
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Topeka Thanks Guam, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Topeka
    SSN 754
    CSS-15
    commander submarine squadron 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT