USS Topeka Thanks Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 5, 2021) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) thank the island of Guam as they prepare to officially shift their homeport. Topeka shifted its homeport from Guam to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779747
|VIRIN:
|210105-N-VR594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130701
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
