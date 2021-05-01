Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th SW Assumption of Command Ceremony

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Airman Thomas Sjoberg, Senior Airman Zoe Thacker and Senior Airman Dalton Williams

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy assumes command of the 45th Space Wing during a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, on Jan. 5, 2021, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. As 45th Space Wing commander, Purdy commands Patrick SFB and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (U.S. Space Force video by 45th Space Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    This work, 45th SW Assumption of Command Ceremony, by Amn Thomas Sjoberg, SrA Zoe Thacker and SrA Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiting
    change of command
    Purdy
    45th Space Wing
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command

