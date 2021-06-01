U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Hackett, 181st Intelligence Wing, becomes the eighth command chief of the 181st IW during a transfer of authority ceremony Jan. 6, 2021 at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 16:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779745
|VIRIN:
|210107-Z-KW817-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130663
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
