    COVID-19 Vaccination Q&A

    CT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Do you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine? Captains Seth Peters and Joseph Zell answer some of the most frequently asked questions in this video.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 16:01
    Category: Briefings
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

