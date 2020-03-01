Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Benches to Battlefields - Nett Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    #TeamTobyhanna is excited to announce its newest video series, Benches to Battlefields. Join us each month as we highlight one of our C5ISR missions, showing how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.

    The first edition of Benches to Battlefields features Nett Warrior, a system that provides situational awareness to soldiers during combat operations. Employees from the Systems Integration and Support Directorate build Nett Warrior cables while their co-workers in the Production Management Directorate provide logistics support for this important mission.

    #TOBY2028 | #C5ISRReadiness | #TechTuesday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 15:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779739
    VIRIN: 200103-A-TB732-0001
    Filename: DOD_108130597
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benches to Battlefields - Nett Warrior, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    #TOBY2028 | #C5ISRReadiness | #TechTuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT