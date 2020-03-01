#TeamTobyhanna is excited to announce its newest video series, Benches to Battlefields. Join us each month as we highlight one of our C5ISR missions, showing how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.
The first edition of Benches to Battlefields features Nett Warrior, a system that provides situational awareness to soldiers during combat operations. Employees from the Systems Integration and Support Directorate build Nett Warrior cables while their co-workers in the Production Management Directorate provide logistics support for this important mission.
#TOBY2028 | #C5ISRReadiness | #TechTuesday
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 15:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779739
|VIRIN:
|200103-A-TB732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130597
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Benches to Battlefields - Nett Warrior, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
