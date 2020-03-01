Benches to Battlefields - Nett Warrior

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#TeamTobyhanna is excited to announce its newest video series, Benches to Battlefields. Join us each month as we highlight one of our C5ISR missions, showing how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.



The first edition of Benches to Battlefields features Nett Warrior, a system that provides situational awareness to soldiers during combat operations. Employees from the Systems Integration and Support Directorate build Nett Warrior cables while their co-workers in the Production Management Directorate provide logistics support for this important mission.



