    Around the Air Force: Air Force COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, and Airmen Professional Mentorship

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the Air Force’s COVID response and Airmen mentorship takes center stage to begin the new year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 210107-F-MY055-396
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV
    COVID19

